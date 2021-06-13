Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro calendar: Coming events

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 8 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

2021 Highland County Antique Machinery Club Show

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 604 John St #1030, Hillsboro, OH

The 2021 show has a NEW LOCATION, it will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The Red Gate off of Hwy 73/ N West St. will be the entrance gate we will be using. It is not listed on google...

Hillsboro Elks Lodge “Party at the Green” w/ Vinyl Countdown

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Highland County friends and fans, this will be our ONLY concert in Highland County in 2021. Let’s make it count! Party at the Greens @ The Hillsboro Elks Lodge #361 Open to the Public $5 cover for...

Father’s Day Concert with The Kingsmen Qt

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:40 AM

Mark your calander! You won’t want to miss this Fathers Day Concert with the legendary Kingsmen Quartet! June 20th at 10:40 am with Pastor Tom Zile at Hillsboro Nazarene Church!

Fall Campout 2021

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 604 John St #1030, Hillsboro, OH

Event in Hillsboro, OH by Highland County Fair on Thursday, September 30 2021

Advance Auto Parts Cruise In

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

We are not the host just helping to promote the event. There will be a DJ, and Food, for more info call 937-840-9120

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

