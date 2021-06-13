Hillsboro calendar: Coming events

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

2021 Highland County Antique Machinery Club Show Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 604 John St #1030, Hillsboro, OH

The 2021 show has a NEW LOCATION, it will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The Red Gate off of Hwy 73/ N West St. will be the entrance gate we will be using. It is not listed on google...

Hillsboro Elks Lodge “Party at the Green” w/ Vinyl Countdown Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Highland County friends and fans, this will be our ONLY concert in Highland County in 2021. Let’s make it count! Party at the Greens @ The Hillsboro Elks Lodge #361 Open to the Public $5 cover for...

Father’s Day Concert with The Kingsmen Qt Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:40 AM

Mark your calander! You won’t want to miss this Fathers Day Concert with the legendary Kingsmen Quartet! June 20th at 10:40 am with Pastor Tom Zile at Hillsboro Nazarene Church!

Fall Campout 2021 Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 604 John St #1030, Hillsboro, OH

Event in Hillsboro, OH by Highland County Fair on Thursday, September 30 2021

Advance Auto Parts Cruise In Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

We are not the host just helping to promote the event. There will be a DJ, and Food, for more info call 937-840-9120