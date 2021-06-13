Cancel
Auburn, ME

Lewiston Auburn Youth Soccer Association fall soccer registration

Sun-Journal
 8 days ago

AUBURN — Lewiston Auburn Youth Soccer (LAYSA) will be sponsoring its 43rd Fall soccer season for children in Lewiston, Auburn, and the surrounding areas. There are two types of teams; “house teams” that play other LAYSA teams on Saturdays (Mites & Micros) and Sundays (Juniors & Seniors) and “travel teams” that play teams from other towns in Central Maine on Saturdays and Sundays. The Mites (ages 4-5) is co-ed. All other divisions are single-gender teams.

