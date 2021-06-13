Campbellsville events coming up

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campbellsville:

How To: Creating Portraits Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join us for this new monthly teen program, where we'll show you how to do something new! July will be all about creating portraits!

Clay Hill Hike Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Adults, join us at Clay Hill Memorial Forest for a light hike to Little Angel Spring.

Kentucky Science Center Body Expo Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Kentucky Science Center is bringing their Body Expo to TCPL this June!

Kids' Cake Decorating Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join Janna Webb, owner of For Heaven’s Cakes cupcake shop to learn the basics of cake decorating!

Summer Strong: Teen Running/Walking Club Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join TCPL this summer at Miller Park Walking Track for SUMMER STRONG: Teen Running / Walking Club!