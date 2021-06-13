Sheridan events coming up

(SHERIDAN, WY) Live events are coming to Sheridan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sheridan:

Ladies Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse Sheridan WY Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Certifications Obtained Through This Course Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) This class designed especially for WOMEN has the benefit of a low cost...

It’s A Guy Thing Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Methodical interactive Bible study exploring what does it say, what does it mean, and what does it mean for me. A study led by Phil Plett. Men you are invited to join us Wednesdays 6:30-8 am at...

Plein Air Drawing & Painting Workshop Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY

Plein Air Drawing & Painting Workshop at SAGE Community Arts, 21 W Brundage, Sheridan, United States on Wed Aug 11 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

WYO Film Festival Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Sheridan, WY

Nestled at the foot of the beautiful Bighorn Mountains in Sheridan, Wyoming, the annual WYO Film Festival is a three day festival that provides an intimate atmosphere for showcasing films of all...

Catalyst Youth Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Youth ages 6-12 grades, join us in the Catalyst Coffee Shop midweek!