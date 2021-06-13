Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan events coming up

Sheridan Digest
 8 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Live events are coming to Sheridan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sheridan:

Ladies Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse Sheridan WY

Sheridan, WY

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Certifications Obtained Through This Course Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) This class designed especially for WOMEN has the benefit of a low cost...

It’s A Guy Thing

Sheridan, WY

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Methodical interactive Bible study exploring what does it say, what does it mean, and what does it mean for me. A study led by Phil Plett. Men you are invited to join us Wednesdays 6:30-8 am at...

Plein Air Drawing & Painting Workshop

Sheridan, WY

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY

Plein Air Drawing & Painting Workshop at SAGE Community Arts, 21 W Brundage, Sheridan, United States on Wed Aug 11 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

WYO Film Festival

Sheridan, WY

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Sheridan, WY

Nestled at the foot of the beautiful Bighorn Mountains in Sheridan, Wyoming, the annual WYO Film Festival is a three day festival that provides an intimate atmosphere for showcasing films of all...

Catalyst Youth

Sheridan, WY

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Youth ages 6-12 grades, join us in the Catalyst Coffee Shop midweek!

ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sheridan, WY
Sheridan Digest

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(SHERIDAN, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheridan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan Digest

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) Life in Sheridan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sheridan area, click here.