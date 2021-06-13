Coming soon: Berea events

(BEREA, KY) Berea has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Berea:

Berea College 48th Celebration of Traditional Music (virtual) Berea, KY

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Workshops starting at 12:30, jams, concert at 7 at Grey Auditorium, jam at 9:15 at the Boone Tavern.

The Birth Well Childbirth Class Berea, KY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 406 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403

3 Hour Class from Experienced Childbirth Educator and Certified Birth Doula! Expert Tips & Tricks to Handle Labor and Enjoy Birth!

Wood Shop Orientation Berea, KY

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 Spring Cir Dr Suite 3, Berea, KY

Get cleared to use the equipment in our wood shop during this two hour orientation. Learn about cleanup, safe operation and maintenance of most tools in this shop. Wood shop Orientation does not...

Mud Pie Cafe Berea, KY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 37 Cherry Ln Ct, Berea, KY

Do you remember making culinary masterpieces out of mud and other natural materials when you were a kid? Recreate those memories with your own kids and come to "Mud Pie Cafe" at Brushy Fork Creek...

Let's build a cornhole set! Berea, KY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 116 Spring Cir Dr Suite 3, Berea, KY

Who doesn't enjoy cornhole with friends and family? This is a group project class - we provide the lumber and plans, and participants will cut and assemble a pair of cornhole boards as a group. No...