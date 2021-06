This weekend, Neffi Walker will finally open the doors of her flagship store for The Black Home. Located in Newark, New Jersey, the 2,000-square-foot space serves as a hub for a seasonal rotation of Black-owned vendors and creators in addition to Neffi’s own line, which includes everything from wallpaper and flatware to bath and body products. The Afro-Latina designer’s passion for cultural restoration is reflected in every fiber of her intentional work, but most notably through her tasteful eye for curation. Considering how Newark is one of the few remaining Black cities in the region, Neffi seized the opportunity to preserve a piece of the community in the wake of gentrification—so it’s quite literally for the culture.