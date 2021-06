Folks, a new canine champion has been crowned, and we must worship accordingly. On Sunday, Westminster Kennel Club held its annual dog show and awarded Wasabi the Pekingese Best in Show. The winners of the competition’s most coveted title are often extremely glamorous, and Wasabi is no exception. He is a three-year-old dog who appears to be more fluff than body and looks like he’d weigh less than jar of peanut butter. He is, in a word, perfect.