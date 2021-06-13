Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Mailbag: Contract Years, Stopping Allen, Tua, Eichenberg and More

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago

From rob hellenbrand (@dolfanrob1):

What prospect in Dolphins history, either drafted or acquired by trade, has given you the most disappointment in comparison to your expectations?

Going off the top of my head, the one who jumps to mind is Cecil Collins. The Dolphins got him in the fifth round of the 1999 draft because of his off-the-field issues at LSU that led him to have to transfer to McNeese State, but I thought he actually would have steered clear of trouble in the NFL after getting a second chance and then I was blown away at training camp by how smooth a runner he was. But that went downhill fast and he didn't even last a year in Miami. Sammie Smith also comes to mind because he really looked the part with his size and speed when he arrived as a first-round pick in 1989.

From Jack Dixon (@jccdixon33):

Is it strategy or luck to always have a few players on prove it deals or contract years? I think we have six or so and is there a correlation in better play in contract year? Fuller wants more $? Ball out!!!

Oh, it's planned that way. And you mention Fuller, but the Dolphins also have Ogbah, Baker and Gesicki in contract years. Of course, the down side of having players on the last year of their contract is the chance they'll want to test the free agent market the following offseason, but there's always the franchise tag to secure that one guy you don't want to lose and by and large players prefer eventually getting an extension with their current team if all things are equal.

From Judd Sanders (@SandersJudd):

RB is still a little bit up in the air this preseason. What are the coaches' expectations for the RB competition and how is it shaking out in the early going after OTAs and minicamp, and are the Dolphins looking to pick anyone else up to compete at RB?

The offseason is never a time to gauge a running back competition because of the nature of the practices, but it's safe to say at this point Myles Gaskin would be atop the depth chart, with newcomer Malcolm Brown likely second and Salvon Ahmed behind them. The fact they put in a waiver claim for Kerryon Johnson (though they lost him to the Eagles) tells you they haven't closed the door on adding a running back, though I probably wouldn't expect a big-name veteran like Todd Gurley or Le"Veon Bell.

From John Fiorino (@jtwin17):

Where do they stand in adding Malik Hooker or Melvin Ingram or any other pieces before training camp begins?

History tells us it's likely they'll sign one or two veterans before the start of training camp in late July, but I wouldn't expect Hooker to be one of them now that the Dolphins picked up veteran Jason McCourty because he's likely to end up playing safety here. As for Ingram, there's no urgency to sign him yet, but I certainly wouldn't dismiss that possibility.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36);

Have they added the right pieces to finally stop Josh Allen this year?

That's a key question for the Dolphins defense because he's given them all sorts of problems since he got into the league, even when he struggled against everybody else as a rookie. The biggest addition toward that goal, from my angle, is Jaelan Phillips because the Dolphins just have to make Allen uncomfortable in the pocket. But beyond that, the Dolphins need their core guys to play better against Allen than they did last year because in that finale at Buffalo there's not one defensive player who didn't struggle in those final three quarters.

From Cody Salazar (@KiD_CoDy8):

Why aren’t people talking about the fact that Miami can have the top defense in the NFL this year? Tua, yes. But I believe our defense is gonna be the story this year.

"The top defense"? Nobody is talking about that because while the Dolphins defense was among the best on third down, in the red zone and at creating turnovers, it was 20th in total yards allowed. The Dolphins were tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring defense, and one of the other five teams at the top ranked worse than seventh in yards allowed. That's why folks aren't talking about the Dolphins having the top defense in the NFL this year. But that's not to suggest they can't get there.

From GPO (@gpon22):

What does Tua have to do, individually and as team leader, this season to shut up MOST of these trolls???? No way to ever shut them all up.....

By "trolls," I assume you mean folks on Twitter? Because those in the media have been overwhelmingly very positive about Tua and his outlook for 2021, even though it's accurately been pointed out that he had some struggles at times as a rookie. And even on social media, I think the reaction has been overall more favorable than critical of Tua. But there always be folks on all sides of every issue or situation. I've never seen anything in terms of personal attacks, though, so if Tua has a big second season, I'd expect the "trolls" to be a lot more positive.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Is it fair to say that the right tackle position is Eichenberg's job to lose? All the chatter about moving Hunt to RG seems to indicate so.

The simple fact that the Dolphins gave up a third-round pick next year just to move up eight spots in the second round in the 2021 draft to make sure they got Eichenberg tells you he's going to be given every opportunity to win the job. It's just flat out not the kind of move you would make beyond the first round for a player who would need time to develop.

From Nancy (@FingalNancy):

Who is the 3rd year (or longer) player you think will have a breakout year, and why (or how)? If don't want to look at individuals, by position would be interesting also.

There are two players who jumped out at me as I examined the roster for third-year players or longer-tenured, and that's Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel. I think AVG could make a big jump just because he was so productive with big plays in limited action last year and I'd expect him to get a lot more playing time. As for Wilkins, I think he's got the ability to become a bigger factor against the run. The thing with him, though, is that because he's an interior defensive lineman in a scheme that uses a lot of 3-4 looks he won't be able to pile up the kind of stats DTs in a 4-3 can.

From aquasandoranges (@aquasandoranges):

In your opinion, which Dolphins receiver had the best pure hands in franchise history?

The three who come to mind immediately are Oronde Gadsden, O.J. McDuffie and Jarvis Landry. And if I have to pick one, I think I'd be inclined to go with Gadsden.

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
52
Followers
221
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Andrew Luck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Mcneese State#Rb#Eagles#Gpon22#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Flores Wednesday Morning OTA Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins opened their OTA practice to the media Wednesday, but before that took place head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session. Here were the highlights of Flores' media session:. -- The Dolphins plan on having their minicamp the week of June 14-16. -- Flores says he's been...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Enter Final Stage of Offseason

Monday marks the start of the third and final phase of the 2021 offseason program for the Miami Dolphins, and this one includes actual practices. The caveat, of course, is that contact is prohibited in the 10 OTA (Organized Team Activity) sessions the Dolphins are permitted, and the same goes for the three-day minicamp scheduled for June 15-17.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Training Camp Details Coming Into Focus

One day after Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel indicated that the team's new practice facility at Hard Rock Stadium would be ready for the start of training camp, details emerged regarding the summer workouts. The NFL informed teams during a call Tuesday that, for all but three teams, players...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

May Retrospective: Ranking the Biggest Dolphins Stories

The month of May began for the Miami Dolphins and the other 31 NFL teams with the last day of the 2021 draft and ended with Memorial Day. In between, the Dolphins began Phase III of the offseason program, which includes OTAs and the minicamp in June, and continued to tweak their roster in preparation for the 2021 regular season.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The Ingram Visit and Other Personnel Notes

The Miami Dolphins addressed their pass rush in the 2021 NFL draft when they selected Jaelan Phillips in the first round, but that doesn't mean they're done looking. The Dolphins hosted former Chargers first-round Melvin Ingram on a free agent visit Monday, per multiple reports and as first reported by Miami Herald beat reporter Adam Beasley.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Checking Out Brian Flores Odds

The Miami Dolphins are heading into their third season with Brian Flores as their head coach after making a dramatic turnaround from 5-11 to 10-6 last year. The question for 2021 obviously is whether the Dolphins can improve once again or whether they will take a step back, and betting odds offers some kind of glimpse as to what the perception from outsiders looks like when it comes to predicting which way the Dolphins will go.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Backup QBs, Offseason Regret, Identity on Offense and Defense

Best Dolphins backup QB of all time? Earl? Mitchell? (Not counting Marino in ’83) Cool question. Let me start by saying I wouldn't consider Marino the backup in 1983 but rather the QB-in-waiting. That applies to Tua last year as well. As for the best, Earl Morrall absolutely deserves mention if only for his performance in 1972, though it shouldn't be forgotten that this was a team built on the running game and defense and the QB didn't have to do so much. My choice would fall to Don Strock not only because of longevity but also because he usually delivered, never more so than in the 1981 playoff classic against the Chargers. If that's not the greatest relief performance ever by a backup quarterback, I don't know what is.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Big Tua Questions, the O-line, Holland and More

After the first days of OTAs, how do you feel about the O-line? Many changes?. Well, let me first begin by saying that the Dolphins' media policy prevents us from telling you who was working at what spot, so when it comes to changes, can't say anything. Besides, based on recent history, it's entirely likely that different linemen will be working at different spots until the Dolphins settle on a starting five. I asked new O-line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre in a Zoom media session last week what makes Robert Hunt appealing at guard and his response was that it hasn't been determined where he'll line up. In regards to how I feel about the line, it's a group with an awful lot of young players and I think we have to say that the jury is still out on just how good a unit it can be. As a former NFL head coach (can't remember exactly who it was) used to say, potential means you haven't done it yet.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Rowe Ready for Waller Rematch

As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2021 offseason program, Eric Rowe finds himself with a new look and a partially different role in the secondary. And Rowe is also looking ahead to a Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders for some redemption after one of his few tough outings of 2020.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: Number 100

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number. This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The PFF View of the Dolphins' Defensive Talent

By a lot of different measures, whether it be points allowed, takeaways or third downs, the Miami Dolphins had one of the most successful defenses in the NFL in 2020. It was a group that had its share of impressive individual performances, from Xavien Howard's NFL-leading 10 interceptions, to Emmanuel Ogbah's nine sacks, to Jerome Baker's 100-plus tackles and seven sacks, to Andrew Van Ginkel's 5.5 sacks in limited action.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

'Uncle Mac' Getting Acclimated in Miami

Jason McCourty revealed Friday that he became known as Uncle Mac shortly after he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2017 in his ninth NFL season, and why can't help but think how long it will before he's Uncle Mac again in Miami. After all, McCourty became the oldest player on...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The Apprenticeship of Igbinoghene

With so much focus on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive tackle Austin Jackson, it's been almost easy to forget the Miami Dolphins had a third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Of course, that's partly because Noah Igbinoghene got only limited playing time as a rookie, but that doesn't...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Phillips Signs Rookie Contract

While they're wrapping up their OTAs this week, the Miami Dolphins have continued the process of getting their draft picks under contracts. The team announced Wednesday via Twitter it had signed first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, the 18th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. The edge defender from the University...
NFLmagnoliaradio.com

Jerome Baker and Miami Dolphins agree to 3-year, $39M contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension on Sunday. The 24-year-old Baker is entering the final year of his rookie contract and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after earning $2.43 million this season. His extension carries $28.4 million guaranteed—more than seven times the amount he earned on his first contract.