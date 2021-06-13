What’s up Tullahoma: Local events calendar

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Tullahoma is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tullahoma:

Skybound Boogie – June 10th – June 14th Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 807 William Northern Blvd #4734, Tullahoma, TN

SkyBound Boogie!! Kick-ass ORGANIZERS Cody Hendrix and Alex Lupson will be out!! Saturday Nights dinner will be provided by Piggy's Place BBQ. Night Jumps Friday and Saturday Night!! Click the...

Concealed Carry Handgun Permit Course – Tullahoma, TN Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2030 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN

Do you plan on exercising your right to carry a weapon or firearm for self-defense? Do you want the protection of reciprocity laws when you travel out of state? Carrying a firearm for...

Tullahoma High School Class of 2011 - 10 Year Reunion! Tullahoma, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 725 Old Shelbyville Highway, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Tullahoma High School Class of 2011 - 10 Year Reunion!

AEDC 70th Anniversary Open House Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Wattendorf Memorial Hwy, Tullahoma, TN

Members of the community are invited to help the men and women of Arnold Engineering Development Complex celebrate the organizations 70th anniversary. A “Hap Arnold Day” open house will take place...

TEDxTullahoma Tullahoma, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 411 B H Goethert Parkway, Tullahoma, TN 37388

TEDxTullahoma will inspire attendees to make change in their neighborhoods.