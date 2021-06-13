Cancel
Deridder, LA

Events on the Deridder calendar

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 8 days ago

(DERIDDER, LA) Deridder is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deridder area:

Beauregard Watermelon Festival

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 506 West Dr, DeRidder, LA

Beauregard Watermelon Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Beauregard Watermelon Festival, join Facebook today.

VBS 2021

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:45 PM

Address: 19373 Lake Charles Hwy, DeRidder, LA

We will be holding VBS from June 14th through June 18th from 6 to 8:45 p.m.. Registration will be available at the door for kids pre-k through completed 6th grade as well as online via the link...

Flag Retirement Ceremony

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 250 W 7th St, DeRidder, LA

HOSTED BY VVA: BEAUREGARD/VERNON CHAPTER 1138 Please contact one of their members for any additional information, questions or concerns. The public is invited to attend a Flag Retirement Ceremony...

Lantern Tour

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 205 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA

-After Dark Lantern Tour- Saturday, June 12th 9:00 pm-midnight Reservations are required by private messaging this page! $25.00/person for Lantern Tours We limit our Lantern Tours to 20 people per...

Deshazor Everett "Next Up" Football Camp

Deridder, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: D Street, DeRidder, LA 70634

Deshazor Everett "Next Up" Football Camp - K-5th grade - AM MORNING SESSION ONLY (8 a.m. -12:00 p.m.) and PM NOON SESSION (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

