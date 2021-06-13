Sunderman, Briggs among those named to all-district teams

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Four Arrows were named to the 2021 all-state fastpitch team as announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher and third baseman Brooklyn Gronau and sophomore third and first baseman Jade Lund were named to the first team. Junior pitcher and first baseman Jada Brown and sophomore catcher and second baseman Hannah Leverson were named to the second team.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO