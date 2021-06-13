‘Beauty and the Beast’: Paige O’Hara Didn’t Like This Scene in the Live-Action Remake

Inspiration kind of has to come from somewhere, and when it comes to Disney it comes from a lot of different sources that have been used extensively over the years. From people to places to legends and myths, Disney has made use of a great many different points of interest that have helped o shape the stories that they’ve been able to deliver to the audience. One such inspiration happens to have been one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood in her time and is still considered a legend at this time. Audrey Hepburn was seen as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood back in the day, and her influence has been seen quite a bit over the years, including within Disney, since she was the basis for at least a couple of the more well-known princesses that the Mouse House has produced. The two in question are Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.