Fallon, NV

Fallon events calendar

Posted by 
Fallon News Watch
 8 days ago

(FALLON, NV) Fallon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fallon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHEjT_0aT3HZ3C00

Lattin Farm’s Nevada Maze & Fall Festival

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1955 McLean Rd, Fallon, NV

Nevada corn maze, produce market, pumpkin patch, scarecrow factory, hayrides. A fall festival with goat related activities and contests. Friday & Saturday 10am, last admission 8pm.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Jckx_0aT3HZ3C00

Kids' Summer Musical - "A SUPERHERO SUMMER"

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 485 Tedford Ln, Fallon, NV

Kids ages 8 to 13 - Come join the cast of this year's musical! REHEARSALS: Mon-Fri, July 19-23, 9AM to 2 PM (Lunch and snacks provided) PERFORMANCES: Fri & Sat, July 23 & 24 REGISTER AT...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuoyP_0aT3HZ3C00

Prime Rib Special Night — The Grid Fallon

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1120 Taylor Pl, Fallon, NV

Every first and third Friday of the month, our special is Prime Rib! Starting at 4:30 will be your choice of an 8oz or 12oz cut, soup or salad, choice of potato and chef’s choice of vegetable for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JieI3_0aT3HZ3C00

Oasis Community Church — Teen Challenge NWCN

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 1520 S Maine St, Fallon, NV

Keep in touch with Teen Challenge NorWestCal Nevada through our newsletter. We never sell or share your email information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oroer_0aT3HZ3C00

2021 Lincoln Day Dinner

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Campus Way, Fallon, NV

2021 Lincoln Day Dinner at Fallon Convention Center - 100 Campus Way, Fallon, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 06:00 pm

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
36
Followers
181
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

