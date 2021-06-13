Cancel
Watertown, SD

Watertown calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
 8 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzP85_0aT3HXHk00

Blacktop Mojo, EAON and The Disarmed

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Texas based Blacktop Mojo bring their rock/metal show to The Goss Opera House with EAON from Minneapolis and The Disarmed from Sioux Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kfxc_0aT3HXHk00

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drzcC_0aT3HXHk00

North Star Boys' Choir

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

The Goss Opera House is proud to present The North Star Boys' Choir! The North Star Boys’ Choir is devoted to the traditional boy choir repertoire including sacred music of all periods, dating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087SiN_0aT3HXHk00

Virtual Reality Sessions

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Try our Playstation Virtual Reality and experience 3D painting, 360 YouTube, and Beatsaber! Register for a time slot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhoLg_0aT3HXHk00

Little Texas & Weston Frank

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Grammy nominated country artist Little Texas with special guest Weston Frank

Watertown, SD
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Watertown News Watch

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watertown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.