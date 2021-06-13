Watertown calendar: Events coming up

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

Blacktop Mojo, EAON and The Disarmed Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Texas based Blacktop Mojo bring their rock/metal show to The Goss Opera House with EAON from Minneapolis and The Disarmed from Sioux Falls.

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

North Star Boys' Choir Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

The Goss Opera House is proud to present The North Star Boys' Choir! The North Star Boys’ Choir is devoted to the traditional boy choir repertoire including sacred music of all periods, dating...

Virtual Reality Sessions Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Try our Playstation Virtual Reality and experience 3D painting, 360 YouTube, and Beatsaber! Register for a time slot.

Little Texas & Weston Frank Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Grammy nominated country artist Little Texas with special guest Weston Frank