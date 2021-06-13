What’s up West Plains: Local events calendar

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are lining up on the West Plains calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Plains area:

Thursday Night League Meeting West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1711 US-160, West Plains, MO

The league will go over rules and officers. 5 person team (can be a mix of men/women).

Best Of Mo Town and More West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Saturday Night Jamz Returns To The Ranch House!! West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains, MO

Saturday Night Jamz back again at The Ranch House Bar & Grill!!?? This time will feature Anthony Garner and his Alternative Country Mix opening up for the amazing Acoustic/Electric duo Dorethy ...

Battle on the Plains West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 540 E Olden St, West Plains, MO

Battle on the Plains details on Sep 11-12, 2021 at - West Plains, MO

Anthony Garner Live At Twin Bridges!! West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: State Hwy 14, West Plains, MO

Alternative Country/Folk/Southern Rock and Blues!!?? Always a great time at Twin!!?