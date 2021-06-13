Cancel
West Plains, MO

What’s up West Plains: Local events calendar

West Plains News Beat
 8 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are lining up on the West Plains calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Plains area:

Thursday Night League Meeting

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1711 US-160, West Plains, MO

The league will go over rules and officers. 5 person team (can be a mix of men/women).

Best Of Mo Town and More

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Event Date Saturday, August 28, 2021 Name Best Of Mo Town and More at West Plains Civic Center Address 110 Saint Louis St West Plains, MO 65775 Brief Description Best Of Mo Town and More August...

Saturday Night Jamz Returns To The Ranch House!!

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains, MO

Saturday Night Jamz back again at The Ranch House Bar & Grill!!?? This time will feature Anthony Garner and his Alternative Country Mix opening up for the amazing Acoustic/Electric duo Dorethy ...

Battle on the Plains

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 540 E Olden St, West Plains, MO

Battle on the Plains details on Sep 11-12, 2021 at - West Plains, MO

Anthony Garner Live At Twin Bridges!!

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: State Hwy 14, West Plains, MO

Alternative Country/Folk/Southern Rock and Blues!!?? Always a great time at Twin!!?

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

