Grab your walking shoes, or a bucket of popcorn and join the Blue Earth County Historical Society as we explore the Historic Minneopa Cemetery starting on June 17 at 4 p.m. A few soldiers, early Welsh settlers and a melon thief are some of the stories shared through this virtual event. Through this forty-minute presentation, or over 15 stops at the cemetery, stories will be highlighted with images of the people buried in the cemetery as well as testament to their character.