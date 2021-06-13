Cancel
Ticonderoga, NY

A Black Voting Rights Program In Ticonderoga

By Editorial Staff
newyorkalmanack.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ticonderoga Historical Society has announced “The Story of Timbuctoo: Black Voting Rights in the Adirondacks,” free program set for Friday, June 18th. Program presenter will be Pete Nelson, who will offer a look into efforts to establish voting rights for free Blacks in the North Elba region of the Adirondacks in the 1840s. An avid writer, lecturer and Adirondack history buff whose articles appear regularly in numerous regional publications, Nelson is a mathematics teacher and history lecturer at North Country Community College, and a co-founder of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative. He has been involved in diversity work for more than three decades, from community work to academic institutions and politics.

Ticonderoga, NY
