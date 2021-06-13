Live events Oxford — what’s coming up

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

USA Door Hanging Wine & Design! Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Main St, Oxford, NC

Join us for our monthly W&D! This USA Door Hanging can be used for multiple holidays throughout the year! Class includes a glass of wine! It’s $40 per person.

The Art of Bonsai Workshop Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 MAIN ST, OXFORD, NC 27565

Please join us for Oxford Art Center's very first, Art of Bonsai Workshop, presented by bonsai expert and instructor, Dan Wopperer, MD.

NC Section RO Course Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4570 Sir Walter Way, Oxford, NC

Earn your USPSA Range Officer Certification. Instruction will be held in the classroom at Sir Walter Gun Club. Lunch will be provided for students on Saturday. Register online...

Community Day Bazaar @ Stovall Fire Dept Stovall, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7747-7781, US-15, Stovall, NC

RESCHEDULED The Stovall Fire Department would like to invite you and your organization/ business to participate in our First Annual Community & Fire Prevention Day! Join us Saturday October 9th...

Paws for Granville Stem, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 3200 Bliss Trail, Stem, NC 27581

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Paws for Granville, a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment.