Palmer calendar: What's coming up

(PALMER, AK) Palmer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

Financial Aid Workshop Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 8295 College Dr, Palmer, AK

Have questions about financial aid? Join us for a complete walk-through of the entire financial aid process! The workshop will cover many topics, including the FAFSA application, scholarships...

Wasilla Farmers Market Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 610 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-September, 2021Wednesdays, 10AM - 5PMLocation:Corner of Nelson and Weber streets

Bunks Across America, 2021, Hosted by Lowes of Wasilla Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1136 S Cobb St, Palmer, AK

Join us June 13th as we build bunk beds for kids in our community. Our build will be hosted by Lowes of Wasilla, and take place at the Moose Lodge in Palmer. Sign in/set-up/safety briefing will...

Martina McBride Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

Tickets on-sale to the public Friday, May 7 at 10am Concert Ticket with Fair Admission [table] [tr][th]Location[/th][th]Sections[/th][th]Price[/th][th]Purchase[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Lawn...

Diesel Days Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 5599 Race Way, Palmer, AK

Test-N-Tune, Racing, and Grudge matches at Alaska Raceway Park. Trophies and Prizes! Sponsored by 1023 Diesel and Jay Childs Racecars Cost to Participate $60 at the Gate. General Admission: $15...