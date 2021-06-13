Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmer, AK

Palmer calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 8 days ago

(PALMER, AK) Palmer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL4Ex_0aT3H38R00

Financial Aid Workshop

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 8295 College Dr, Palmer, AK

Have questions about financial aid? Join us for a complete walk-through of the entire financial aid process! The workshop will cover many topics, including the FAFSA application, scholarships...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSI9U_0aT3H38R00

Wasilla Farmers Market

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 610 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-September, 2021Wednesdays, 10AM - 5PMLocation:Corner of Nelson and Weber streets

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s94Pc_0aT3H38R00

Bunks Across America, 2021, Hosted by Lowes of Wasilla

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1136 S Cobb St, Palmer, AK

Join us June 13th as we build bunk beds for kids in our community. Our build will be hosted by Lowes of Wasilla, and take place at the Moose Lodge in Palmer. Sign in/set-up/safety briefing will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwQDH_0aT3H38R00

Martina McBride

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

Tickets on-sale to the public Friday, May 7 at 10am Concert Ticket with Fair Admission [table] [tr][th]Location[/th][th]Sections[/th][th]Price[/th][th]Purchase[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Lawn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfE7p_0aT3H38R00

Diesel Days

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 5599 Race Way, Palmer, AK

Test-N-Tune, Racing, and Grudge matches at Alaska Raceway Park. Trophies and Prizes! Sponsored by 1023 Diesel and Jay Childs Racecars Cost to Participate $60 at the Gate. General Admission: $15...

Learn More
Palmer Today

Palmer Today

Palmer, AK
39
Followers
96
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Palmer, AK
City
Wasilla, AK
Palmer, AK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fafsa#Sun Jun#Ak Test N Tune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related