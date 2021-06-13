Cancel
New York City, NY

See the Strokes Play Fundraiser Gig for NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

By Daniel Kreps
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strokes performed a full concert Saturday at New York’s newly renovated Irving Plaza as part of a fundraiser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. The exuberant benefit gig — the first show at the venue in over two years, with attendees needing to show proof of vaccination — also featured onstage appearances by Wiley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as surprise opener John Mulaney; the comedian previously hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2020 that featured the Strokes as musical guest.

