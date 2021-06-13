Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia man accused of shooting McDonald’s employee after spitting on another, police say

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

A Georgia man accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee after spitting on a different staff member has been arrested, police said.

Devonte Watts, 26, was hit with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, among other charges, in connection with the incident at a McDonald’s restaurant along U.S. Highway 129 North in Georgia on Thursday, the Jefferson Police Department said .

The suspect had allegedly ordered food at the drive-thru window.

“An argument with an employee then ensued at the pick-up window, and the customer was said to have spit on the employee through the pick-up window,” Jefferson Police said .

Police say the employee went outside, and that the suspect fired a single gunshot as he drove away.

“The bullet actually hit a second employee who had gone outside with the first employee to try to defuse the situation,” reads the police statement.

The injury sustained by the employee, who was hospitalized, was not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Watts, who is from Stone Mountain, Ga., is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, according to Jefferson Police.

“We’d like to thank all the agencies who assisted us with this incident including Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Gainesville Police Department & Hall County Sheriff’s Office,” the police department said.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
