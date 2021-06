Clay on Main invites the public to join us for a summer Pop-Up Shop and Open House! On June 26th and 27th from 11-2pm, Clay on Main will have work from members outside on our porch for purchase. These items are handmade from members and much of the work has never been available before, with proceeds benefitting the studio space. Clay on Main continues to offer classes, workshops, exhibitions and more during the pandemic and relies heavily on volunteers, fundraisers, and donations. Our students and members will offer one of a kind items created at Clay on Main, so please help support them and us!