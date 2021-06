NORTHAMPTON – A crew from Spring Valley Landscaping in Hatfield spread mulch around newly planted black gum and cumulus serviceberry trees at Sacred Heart Church on King Street on Thursday. Gareth Buckley noted that working in temperatures in the low 80s was a welcome change from the heat earlier this week. Sacred Heart is normally the main church for the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic parish but during the ongoing renovations all masses are being held at Annunciation Chapel in Florence.