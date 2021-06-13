Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

What’s up Greenwood: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 8 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Live events are lining up on the Greenwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kp8g9_0aT3Gps500

Grenada Farmers Market

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 114-112 Green St, Grenada, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - August 30, 2021Saturdays, 7am - 11am Location: 59 Green St Grenada, Grenada Square, Mississipp.

Learn More

2021 Thunder on Water Safeboating Festival Grenada, MS

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Thunder on Water Safeboating Festival will be held on June 9-13, 2021. This festival will feature local area musicians, amusement rides, arts and crafts exhibits, children's fishing rodeos, a car...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2344bf_0aT3Gps500

Author Event: Ralph Eubanks

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1608 US-82, Greenwood, MS

Literature event in Greenwood, MS by Museum of the Mississippi Delta on Thursday, June 17 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fF2Ht_0aT3Gps500

Community Yoga Class

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Studio A in Greenwood, MS offers Vinyasa Style Yoga and classes are suitable for all levels in a pay-what-you-want format. Our suggested donation is a sliding scale of $5-$10 per class, though we...

Learn More

My Musical Delta

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1608 US-82, Greenwood, MS

On June 15, the Museum of the Mississippi Delta will host a free workshop for rising 5K- rising 2nd graders called “My Musical Delta.” The event will take place in conjunction with the Smithsonian...

Learn More
Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
148
Followers
203
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Greenwood, MS
Greenwood, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Arts And Crafts#Smithsonian#Live Events#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related