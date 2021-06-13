Cancel
Keene, NH

Keene events coming soon

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 8 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Live events are lining up on the Keene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keene area:

Beyond Birth - Caring for Baby

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will learn the basics of taking care of their new baby.

Dune Hunter w/ The Tines

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

Low Lily & William Lawrence

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

Childbirth Express

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Fast paced overview of the normal labor and birth process.

Sneaker Ball: Recess Edition

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 Summit Road, Keene, NH 03431

The Keene Family YMCA is excited to announce their signature fundraising event is happening live!

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

These condos are for sale in Keene

(KEENE, NH) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Keene or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

These houses are for sale in Keene

(KEENE, NH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Keene area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Homes for sale in Keene: New listings

(KEENE, NH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.