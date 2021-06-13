Keene events coming soon

(KEENE, NH) Live events are lining up on the Keene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keene area:

Beyond Birth - Caring for Baby Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will learn the basics of taking care of their new baby.

Dune Hunter w/ The Tines Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

Low Lily & William Lawrence Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

Childbirth Express Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Fast paced overview of the normal labor and birth process.

Sneaker Ball: Recess Edition Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 Summit Road, Keene, NH 03431

The Keene Family YMCA is excited to announce their signature fundraising event is happening live!