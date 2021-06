Phoenix Looks to Go Up 2-0 on LA, Atlanta and Milwaukee Set to Do Battle in the East. Kawhi Leonard is battling a knee injury for the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul is out due to Covid protocols for the Phoenix Suns. In game one these teams battled to a draw after three quarters, but it was the young guns, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton who helped lift the Suns to a 120-114 victory when it was all said and done.