Gainesville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Gainesville

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Gainesville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGwxE_0aT3GmT800

LOW COST PET VACCINE, SPAY, NEUTER & DENTAL CLINIC!!!

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1700 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX

LOW COST PET VACCINE, SPAY, NEUTER & DENTAL CLINIC!!! Sunday, June 13th, 2021 1700 North Grand Avenue Gainesville, TX (Tractor Supply) (No appt. necessary for vaccinations) Our services and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BtPD_0aT3GmT800

Live Music at Deschain Featuring The Rumble Kings Rock & Roll Tribute

Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 8363 U.S. 82, Gainesville, TX 76240

Rockabilly to classic rock and 50's to 80's best known songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJjCA_0aT3GmT800

BP Douglas Park Rainbow Run

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Run the first annual Rainbow Run, a brilliant, colorful trek through Gainesville to raise funds for renovation of the B.P Douglas Park including a splash park, shaded fitness area and B.P. Douglas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6hPp_0aT3GmT800

Summer Safari Day Camp - Session 2: The Old West

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 W California St, Gainesville, TX

Welcome to the Old West! We will learn about the Chisholm Trail, cowboys, Native Americans, and of course, the animals of the Wild West. Saddle up and come along for the ride! This camp is for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8yTQ_0aT3GmT800

Art in the Stacks (Ages 5-7)

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:15 AM

Address: 200 S Weaver St, Gainesville, TX

In this class we will use watercolor and crayons to create an abstract giraffe. This class is designed for children between the ages of 5 and 7. All supplies are provided. Each child will get to...

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

