Coming soon: Vernal events

(VERNAL, UT) Vernal has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernal:

Public Hearing Vernal, UT

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

May 27, 2021 Public Notice VERNAL CITY PUBLIC HEARING Public Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing of the Vernal City Council has been scheduled for Monday, June 28, 2021 following the...

Accio Potterheads! Vernal, UT

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The projects focus on Science which is a favorite subject around here. Adding the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the cauldron makes it even more spellbinding. Student will complete 3-5 science...

Vernal Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Vernal, UT

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1070 West Highway #40, Vernal, UT 84078

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Dinaland Seniors Classic Vernal, UT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 675 S 2000 E, Vernal, UT

36 hole stroke play tournament open to men and women seniors aged 50 and above. Utah Golf Association Senior points event.

Freedom Fest Vernal, UT

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

We’re playing freedom Fest July 3rd. Show starts at 6 pm.