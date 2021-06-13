Cancel
Vernal, UT

Coming soon: Vernal events

Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 8 days ago

(VERNAL, UT) Vernal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNe5r_0aT3GiwE00

: Public Hearing

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

May 27, 2021 Public Notice VERNAL CITY PUBLIC HEARING Public Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing of the Vernal City Council has been scheduled for Monday, June 28, 2021 following the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuYgP_0aT3GiwE00

Accio Potterheads!

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The projects focus on Science which is a favorite subject around here. Adding the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the cauldron makes it even more spellbinding. Student will complete 3-5 science...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAcOq_0aT3GiwE00

Vernal Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Vernal, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1070 West Highway #40, Vernal, UT 84078

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrDID_0aT3GiwE00

Dinaland Seniors Classic

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 675 S 2000 E, Vernal, UT

36 hole stroke play tournament open to men and women seniors aged 50 and above. Utah Golf Association Senior points event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeoGS_0aT3GiwE00

Freedom Fest

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

We’re playing freedom Fest July 3rd. Show starts at 6 pm.

Learn More
Vernal Daily

Vernal Daily

Vernal, UT
47
Followers
175
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

