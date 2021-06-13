Brownwood events calendar

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are coming to Brownwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

Super Summer 2021 with Oak Street Students Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Fisk St, Brownwood, TX

Super Summer is a week-long experience for students 8th grade and up to know and share the Gospel! We will be at Howard Payne University from June 28-July 2, 2021. This is not your traditional...

Modern Horizons 2HG Prerelease Sealed Deck Tournament Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2101 Co Rd 381, Early, TX

Jomio and Rueliete's Cards and Comics will be hosting a Modern Horizons 2HG Prerelease Sealed Deck tournament Sunday, June 13 at approximately 1 p.m. The entry fee will be $45.00 per player. Each...

4-H Camp Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 5600 FM 3021, Brownwood, TX

Prime Time II CEA span Jul 14 - Jul 17 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday) span Texas 4-H Conference Center

Young Writers Workshop Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 North Broadway Street, Brownwood, TX 76801

Join award-winning author Marjorie Herrera Lewis as she leads a two-day, in-person Young Writers Workshop for area

Celebration of life Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1040 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Here is James Ronnie Clemons’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of James Ronnie Clemons of Early, Texas, who passed away...