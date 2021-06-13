Live events coming up in Athens
(ATHENS, TN) Athens has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 116 Co Rd 420, Athens, TN
Come dive with us at Loch Low-Minn! Let's find the paddlefish and make some memories! We will be grilling burgers and hotdogs for lunch with fruit and other snacks.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 653 Co Rd 100, Athens, TN
The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 802 S Matlock Ave, Athens, TN
These meetings are open to everyone. During this time we will be discussing the business of the church. As well as different aspect's of the church in order to grow in every way.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Address: 300 County Road 116, Athens, TN 37303
We are back for Campout 3! Return to Blue Cove Hideaway like never before with this new and improved adventure of a lifetime!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens, TN 37303
Admission Free Event! $5 Parking, portion of parking will be donated. Join Mr. Pickle for too much fun during this two day event.