Live events coming up in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) Athens has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

Loch Low-Minn weekend Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 Co Rd 420, Athens, TN

Come dive with us at Loch Low-Minn! Let's find the paddlefish and make some memories! We will be grilling burgers and hotdogs for lunch with fruit and other snacks.

The Agee Family Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 653 Co Rd 100, Athens, TN

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

Board and Ladies Fellowship Meetings Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 802 S Matlock Ave, Athens, TN

These meetings are open to everyone. During this time we will be discussing the business of the church. As well as different aspect's of the church in order to grow in every way.

Campout 3 Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 300 County Road 116, Athens, TN 37303

We are back for Campout 3! Return to Blue Cove Hideaway like never before with this new and improved adventure of a lifetime!

Fried Pickle Festival & All Things Pickle Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens, TN 37303

Admission Free Event! $5 Parking, portion of parking will be donated. Join Mr. Pickle for too much fun during this two day event.