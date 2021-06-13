Cancel
Troy, AL

Events on the Troy calendar

Troy Daily
 8 days ago

(TROY, AL) Troy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Troy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZM4Q_0aT3Gbl900

Welcome Back Picnic

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Join us for a welcome back picnic Sunday, June 13 following Mass. We are looking forward to celebrating as a parish again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOF0t_0aT3Gbl900

Pike County Farmers Market

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberSaturday 7AM - 11AMTuesday Thursday 5PM - 7PM Location: Bicentennial Park, Hwy 21 N Brundidge, Troy, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG7WV_0aT3Gbl900

Troy Trojans vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:59 AM

Address: 338 Veterans Memorial Dr, Troy, AL

Buy Troy Trojans vs. South Alabama Jaguars tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Nov 6, 2021 TBA at Veterans Memorial Stadium - AL in Troy, AL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0a2b_0aT3Gbl900

Troy University Athletics Football History vs University of Cincinnati

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 600 University Ave, Troy, AL

Buy Troy Trojans vs. Liberty Flames tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 11, 2021 TBA at Veterans Memorial Stadium - AL in Troy, AL.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:59 AM

Address: 600 University Ave, Troy, AL

Buy Troy Trojans vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Nov 20, 2021 TBA at Veterans Memorial Stadium - AL in...

