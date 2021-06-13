Cancel
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon calendar: Events coming up

Abingdon News Alert
 8 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abingdon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gtY7_0aT3GasQ00

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION with Ron Short & The Possum Playboys

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA

Come celebrate with us for our 4th of July party with the ever energetic Ron Short and The Possum Playboys from 3-6pm! ~ $5 per adult, all ages welcome ~ Covered/Heated patio in case of inclement...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYhCU_0aT3GasQ00

Free Friday - WRECK ART!

Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Academy Drive Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210

First Friday at Art Lab means it’s time for WRECK ART, a free workshop that lets you put your own spin on art in history!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBjSM_0aT3GasQ00

Teen Trivia

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 Oak Hill St NE, Abingdon, VA

Test your knowledge and win prizes! All programs are outside and socially distanced. Please bring a lawn chair or a blanket! A kids’ summer reading program event for ages 13 and up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCu42_0aT3GasQ00

Making Art with Botanicals--A Kids' Playshop

Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 112 Court Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

For Kids Ages 6-9, this Playshop will be a hands-on exploration of plants and other natural pigments through art. Dress for a Mess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3vAy_0aT3GasQ00

Bluegrass Jam Camp

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 17384 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA

17 songs, just 4 chords and SLOW tempos. This video will help you prepare for your first jam class.

ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Top homes for sale in Abingdon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The good life awaits you in this impressive & charming traditional home with over 3000 sq. ft. Sitting on a spacious .57 acre level
Trending news headlines in Abingdon

(ABINGDON, VA) What’s going on in Abingdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Abingdon area, click here.
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Abingdon

(ABINGDON, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Abingdon, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

(ABINGDON, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
These Abingdon companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Rep - Home or Remote- Up to 140% contract 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Construction Laborer 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Sales - Work 100% from home - No Cold Calling 7. Sales Management Trainee