Abingdon calendar: Events coming up
(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abingdon:
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA
Come celebrate with us for our 4th of July party with the ever energetic Ron Short and The Possum Playboys from 3-6pm! ~ $5 per adult, all ages welcome ~ Covered/Heated patio in case of inclement...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 415 Academy Drive Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210
First Friday at Art Lab means it’s time for WRECK ART, a free workshop that lets you put your own spin on art in history!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 205 Oak Hill St NE, Abingdon, VA
Test your knowledge and win prizes! All programs are outside and socially distanced. Please bring a lawn chair or a blanket! A kids’ summer reading program event for ages 13 and up.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 112 Court Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
For Kids Ages 6-9, this Playshop will be a hands-on exploration of plants and other natural pigments through art. Dress for a Mess.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 17384 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA
17 songs, just 4 chords and SLOW tempos. This video will help you prepare for your first jam class.