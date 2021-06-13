Abingdon calendar: Events coming up

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abingdon:

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION with Ron Short & The Possum Playboys Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA

Come celebrate with us for our 4th of July party with the ever energetic Ron Short and The Possum Playboys from 3-6pm! ~ $5 per adult, all ages welcome ~ Covered/Heated patio in case of inclement...

Free Friday - WRECK ART! Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Academy Drive Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210

First Friday at Art Lab means it’s time for WRECK ART, a free workshop that lets you put your own spin on art in history!

Teen Trivia Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 Oak Hill St NE, Abingdon, VA

Test your knowledge and win prizes! All programs are outside and socially distanced. Please bring a lawn chair or a blanket! A kids’ summer reading program event for ages 13 and up.

Making Art with Botanicals--A Kids' Playshop Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 112 Court Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

For Kids Ages 6-9, this Playshop will be a hands-on exploration of plants and other natural pigments through art. Dress for a Mess.

Bluegrass Jam Camp Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 17384 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA

17 songs, just 4 chords and SLOW tempos. This video will help you prepare for your first jam class.