Marshfield, WI

Marshfield calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 8 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XID9t_0aT3GXB700

GA GA MADNESS LEAGUE

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 410 W McMillan St, Marshfield, WI

GA GA MADNESS LEAGUE at Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 W McMillan St, Marshfield, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 01:30 pm to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrxbc_0aT3GXB700

Country Dance: Line & Partner - New Location

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 250 S Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI

Join us for a Country Dance in the *NEW* Rembs Celebration Center Hall. $7 per person. Bring your own beverages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvTwN_0aT3GXB700

Viva Las Vegas " Tribute To Elvis"

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 10631 Co Rd B, Marshfield, WI

Starring Dakota Pongratz and Davis Beck as Elvis Presley, with Kenny Yahnke as Johnny Cash. Tickets $20 General or $25 VIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCLwL_0aT3GXB700

Beatles Tribute with A Hard Day's Night - $50 Dinner and Show

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: M329 Wisconsin 97, Marshfield, WI 54449

Considered to be one of the top Beatles tribute shows in the nation, this Beatles group will rock Belvedere Supper Club in August!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uK8jr_0aT3GXB700

Staff Meeting

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Faith Lutheran Church 207 South Cherry Ave Marshfield, WI 54449 Staff Meeting div

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
