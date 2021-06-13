Marshfield calendar: What's coming up

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshfield:

GA GA MADNESS LEAGUE Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 410 W McMillan St, Marshfield, WI

GA GA MADNESS LEAGUE at Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 W McMillan St, Marshfield, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 01:30 pm to 03:00 pm

Country Dance: Line & Partner - New Location Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 250 S Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI

Join us for a Country Dance in the *NEW* Rembs Celebration Center Hall. $7 per person. Bring your own beverages

Viva Las Vegas " Tribute To Elvis" Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 10631 Co Rd B, Marshfield, WI

Starring Dakota Pongratz and Davis Beck as Elvis Presley, with Kenny Yahnke as Johnny Cash. Tickets $20 General or $25 VIP

Beatles Tribute with A Hard Day's Night - $50 Dinner and Show Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: M329 Wisconsin 97, Marshfield, WI 54449

Considered to be one of the top Beatles tribute shows in the nation, this Beatles group will rock Belvedere Supper Club in August!

Staff Meeting Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Faith Lutheran Church 207 South Cherry Ave Marshfield, WI 54449 Staff Meeting div