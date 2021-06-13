Talladega events calendar

(TALLADEGA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Talladega calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Talladega area:

Thrive Summer Camp Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

We are gong to camp at Shocco Springs June 17-21. The cost is $250 a person. All form are available below. firstbaptistpc.com/students

Talladega, AL Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Join us at Talladega, AL, July 26-30, 2021 at GENERATE by YM360, a youth ministry summer camp experience for youth groups.

Generate Camp - theCREEK Student Ministry Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Registration has ended. All 6th-12th graders are invited to join theCREEK for Generate Camp at Shocco Springs Conference Center June 17-June 21, 2021!

Terry's Juneteenth Celebration Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1372 Cove Shocco Rd, Talladega, AL

Bring your family, your chairs and come out and celebrate with us. This is a free family event brought to you by the staff of Terry's Mortuary. If you have a food truck or you are a vendor and you...

Shocco Springs Conference Center Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

Shocco Springs is a modern wooded retreat that ensures an unforgettable week at camp. It boasts unique free time options including the Aqua Park, low ropes course, putt putt, paintball and paddle...