Talladega, AL

Talladega events calendar

Posted by 
Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 8 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Talladega calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Talladega area:

Thrive Summer Camp

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

We are gong to camp at Shocco Springs June 17-21. The cost is $250 a person. All form are available below. firstbaptistpc.com/students

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4tgN_0aT3GDlp00

Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Join us at Talladega, AL, July 26-30, 2021 at GENERATE by YM360, a youth ministry summer camp experience for youth groups.

Generate Camp - theCREEK Student Ministry

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Registration has ended. All 6th-12th graders are invited to join theCREEK for Generate Camp at Shocco Springs Conference Center June 17-June 21, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arsmM_0aT3GDlp00

Terry's Juneteenth Celebration

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1372 Cove Shocco Rd, Talladega, AL

Bring your family, your chairs and come out and celebrate with us. This is a free family event brought to you by the staff of Terry's Mortuary. If you have a food truck or you are a vendor and you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdERK_0aT3GDlp00

Shocco Springs Conference Center

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

Shocco Springs is a modern wooded retreat that ensures an unforgettable week at camp. It boasts unique free time options including the Aqua Park, low ropes course, putt putt, paintball and paddle...

Talladega News Flash

Talladega News Flash

Talladega, AL
ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

