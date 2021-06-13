Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

What’s up Sonora: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 8 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Live events are coming to Sonora.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgWxS_0aT3GCt600

Active Movement Yoga

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:45 AM

Address: 13947 Mono Way ste c, Sonora, CA

Join us for this creative Yoga class combining dynamic movements, active postures, stretching and relaxation. With regular practice you will build strength, improve your posture and breathing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIv4Z_0aT3GCt600

Sonora Kiwanis Tri-Tip Fundraiser Drive-Thru Lunch

Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 540 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370

The Sonora Kiwanis invites you to their 2021 Tri-Tip Lunch Fundraiser on June 19th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7XCL_0aT3GCt600

Girls Night Out The Show at Gold Rush Pizza & Restaurant (Sonora, CA)

Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 273 South Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Sonora ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSZ7A_0aT3GCt600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQqPZ_0aT3GCt600

Pound Fitness at Peaceful Valley Farmers Market

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Fitness event by Sierra Flow Fitness on Friday, June 25 2021

Learn More
Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
53
Followers
196
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Sonora, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Make Yourself#Speed Dating#Mono Way Ste C#Tri Tip Lunch Fundraiser#Sierra Flow Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

What's up: Top news in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) What’s going on in Sonora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sonora area, click here.
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Check out these homes for sale in Sonora now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A once in a lifetime opportunity to own a historic property with a name! Milfiori Italian for a thousand flowers, aptly describes this charming
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Tuesday has sun for Sonora — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SONORA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sonora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Take advantage of Friday sun in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sonora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Homes for sale in Sonora: New listings

(SONORA, CA) Looking for a house in Sonora? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.