What’s up Sonora: Local events calendar
(SONORA, CA) Live events are coming to Sonora.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sonora area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:45 AM
Address: 13947 Mono Way ste c, Sonora, CA
Join us for this creative Yoga class combining dynamic movements, active postures, stretching and relaxation. With regular practice you will build strength, improve your posture and breathing...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 540 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370
The Sonora Kiwanis invites you to their 2021 Tri-Tip Lunch Fundraiser on June 19th!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM
Address: 273 South Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Sonora ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Sonora, CA 95370
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Fitness event by Sierra Flow Fitness on Friday, June 25 2021