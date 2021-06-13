What’s up Sonora: Local events calendar

(SONORA, CA) Live events are coming to Sonora.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

Active Movement Yoga Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:45 AM

Address: 13947 Mono Way ste c, Sonora, CA

Join us for this creative Yoga class combining dynamic movements, active postures, stretching and relaxation. With regular practice you will build strength, improve your posture and breathing...

Sonora Kiwanis Tri-Tip Fundraiser Drive-Thru Lunch Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 540 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370

The Sonora Kiwanis invites you to their 2021 Tri-Tip Lunch Fundraiser on June 19th!

Girls Night Out The Show at Gold Rush Pizza & Restaurant (Sonora, CA) Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 273 South Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Sonora ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Pound Fitness at Peaceful Valley Farmers Market Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Fitness event by Sierra Flow Fitness on Friday, June 25 2021