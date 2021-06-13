Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Coming soon: Madisonville events

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 8 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eha6u_0aT3G0Nd00

Tribute Quartet

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 85 Sandcut Rd, Madisonville, KY

The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Karen Peck & New River along with Tribute Quartet as the featured artists for this afternoon. Also performing will the local gospel group, The Childress...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlDth_0aT3G0Nd00

ELEV8 @ Breaking Bread

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Madisonville, KY

Join ELEV8 Student Ministries as we serve at Breaking Bread the 3rd Saturday of each month from 9am-12pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YR5al_0aT3G0Nd00

The Peach Truck Tour - Madisonville, KY

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1650 S Main St, Madisonville, KY

The Peach Truck Tour is coming to town! In order to serve you safely and quickly, we are pre-order only! Go to thepeachtruck.com/tour to order for your stop today! We'll have 25 lb. boxes of Fresh...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18minh_0aT3G0Nd00

Western Kentucky Speedway WKS Fall Classic

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, KY

Grandstands open at 4:30 pmHot Laps at 6:45 pmRacing begins at 7:00 pmGENERAL ADMISSIONAdult - $10Ages 8 & Under - FREEPITSAdults - $30Ages 3-8 - $10Under 3 - FREECLASSES RACINGStreet Stock, Rusty...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZOu8_0aT3G0Nd00

Trunk or Treat 2021

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for our 4th Annual Trunk or Treat here at Warrior Kids After School & summer Camp and Warrior Martial Arts Academy FREE Event for the entire family! Saturday Oct 23th 2021, 6pm - 8pm Fun...

Learn More
Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
160
Followers
209
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, KY
City
River, KY
Madisonville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Live Events#Ky Join#Breaking Bread#Warrior Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Tuesday has sun for Madisonville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MADISONVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madisonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

No experience necessary — Madisonville companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 4. Class A Truck Driver 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year 6. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 7. Warehouse Labor / Material Handler (Break Pack Sorter)
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Madisonville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Respiratory Therapist; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work; 4. Part Time - Customer Service Attendant - Hopkinsville; 5. Weekend Assistant; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 8. Physicians - Madisonville, KY;
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Madisonville, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 600 W Noel Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Huck's at 921 National Mine Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.