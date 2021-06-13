Coming soon: Madisonville events
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 85 Sandcut Rd, Madisonville, KY
The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Karen Peck & New River along with Tribute Quartet as the featured artists for this afternoon. Also performing will the local gospel group, The Childress...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: Madisonville, KY
Join ELEV8 Student Ministries as we serve at Breaking Bread the 3rd Saturday of each month from 9am-12pm.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 1650 S Main St, Madisonville, KY
The Peach Truck Tour is coming to town! In order to serve you safely and quickly, we are pre-order only! Go to thepeachtruck.com/tour to order for your stop today! We'll have 25 lb. boxes of Fresh...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, KY
Grandstands open at 4:30 pmHot Laps at 6:45 pmRacing begins at 7:00 pmGENERAL ADMISSIONAdult - $10Ages 8 & Under - FREEPITSAdults - $30Ages 3-8 - $10Under 3 - FREECLASSES RACINGStreet Stock, Rusty...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Join us for our 4th Annual Trunk or Treat here at Warrior Kids After School & summer Camp and Warrior Martial Arts Academy FREE Event for the entire family! Saturday Oct 23th 2021, 6pm - 8pm Fun...