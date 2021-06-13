Live events on the horizon in Sequim

(SEQUIM, WA) Sequim has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sequim:

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Sequim Sequim, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 290 Macleay Rd, sequim, WA 98382

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Sequim. This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets

Sequim Farmers Market Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 152 W Cedar St, Sequim, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 3PM Location: City Hall Plaza, 152 W. Cedar Street

Jardin du Soleil Lavender Festival Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 3932 Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA

We are excited to announce the return of Jardin du Soleil Lavender Festival! What a difference a year makes! Last year we could not hold the Festival that we have held on the farm since 1999 and...

Brunch in the Blooms Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 3932 Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA

Brunch in the Blooms at Jardin du Soleil Lavender, 3932 Sequim Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA 98382, Sequim, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:00 pm

PAWA Paints Sunny Sequim 2021 Sequim, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 Dahlia Llama Ln, Sequim, WA 98382

Come ready to paint! The Cutting Garden in sunny Sequim awaits us.