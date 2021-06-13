Cancel
Marion, IL

Marion calendar: Coming events

Marion News Beat
 8 days ago

(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

Junk 'N' Disorderly Christmas in July Sat/Sun admission

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 3000 West Deyoung Street, Marion, IL 62959

3-day JUNK-a-Palooza shopping and entertainment event. Inside the former Marion Mall. One ticket grants entry all weekend.

Larry, Steve, and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

Larry, Steve, & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty years.

Become A Home Based Travel Agent

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2609 Blue Heron Drive, Marion, IL 62959

If travel is your passion, why not become a Travel Business Owner?

Buddy Guy

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

7 time Grammy award winning Blues Legend BUDDY GUY will be coming to MCCC on August 25th, 2021!

ENPC- Version 5! (2 Day Course-$350 total/seat hold $175)

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Ln., Marion, IL 62959

Zoeller Education is very excited to offer the brand new ENA 5th edition of Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course! This course runs a full day

Learn More
With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

