Lucedale, MS

Lucedale calendar: What's coming up

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 8 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Lucedale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lucedale:

Mardi Gras Style Parade

Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

If you're interested in having a unit in the parade sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Zu8yKU-UP1nJNA-gB8WhXTATwrn3NANkAA8hLa4eGjg/viewform?edit_requested=true You may also like the...

Peaceful Beach Painting at Rocky Creek

Lucedale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Join the ladies of RCBC for a paint party where you'll be lead step by step to paint a peaceful beach scene perfect for the season to display in your home or give as a gift!

Greene County Fair

Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Leakesville, MS

Crafts event in Leakesville, MS by Greene County Fair on Saturday, October 30 2021 with 169 people interested and 32 people going.

Party on the Fourth

Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 10245 Howells Ferry Rd, Semmes, AL

Join us for a Fourth of July celebration with games, inflatables, food and more!

Girl Get Your Life Together

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4124 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, MS 39565

Build Your Personal Life Blueprint in 8 Areas of Wellness

ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

