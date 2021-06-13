Cancel
Americus, GA

Americus events coming soon

(AMERICUS, GA) Live events are lining up on the Americus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Americus:

Grandpas buckaroo

Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Offered by Flawless Designs by Dannette - Jun 30th: Grandpas buckaroo diaper cake

Southland Raider Run

Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Southland Rd, Americus, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Southland Raider Run, hosted by Southland Academy in Americus GA. Starting Saturday, September 25th.

Fourth Annual American Legion Post 191 Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Ellaville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers and enjoy as we celebrate the Fourth of July. Come early to get a parking spot. Reserved parking at the Post for Post 191 members and their families.

PLAINS PEANUT FESTIVAL

Plains, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 128 Main St, Plains, GA

Our course is USATF certified and is one of the flattest and fastest 'runs' you'll have all year! Come set your best time with us on September 26, 2020! Event details and schedule Race tiFun Run...

Promotion and Graduation Sunday

Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Bumphead Rd, Americus, GA

Promotion and Graduation Sunday is on Facebook. To connect with Promotion and Graduation Sunday, join Facebook today.

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

