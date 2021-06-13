Jacksonville calendar: Coming events

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jacksonville:

Watermelon Slim Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Born in Boston, raised in Ashville, NC, A Vietnam Veteran, fisherman, baseball fan, activist, Multiple Blues Music Award Winner, and much more, Bill "Watermelon Slim" Homans has built a remarkable...

Walking for Wellness Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2106 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Morgan, Cass and Scott Counties Virtual Community Forum Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Free Program, Jacksonville, IL 62650

This is a LIVE event! Attend by phone or virtually!

Scotty McCreery Jacksonville Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 110 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Scotty McCreery is a country singer from North Carolina who received his big break when he won the tenth season of American Idol in 2011. Starting his musical pursuits while in high school by...

Girls Night Out The Show at Lahey's Lounge (Jacksonville, IL) Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 West State Street, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm