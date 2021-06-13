Live events on the horizon in Gallup

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are coming to Gallup.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gallup area:

Children's Library Computer Reservation Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM

RESERVATION FOR COMPUTER USE AT THE OCTAVIA FELLIN PUBLIC LIBRARY CHILDREN'S BRANCH (200 W. Aztec Ave.). COMPUTER SESSIONS ARE LIMITED TO ONE HOUR AND 45 MINUTE SESSIONS, if you need a longer...

World Changers Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

An exciting opportunity is coming to Gallup, New Mexico. World Changers will be conducting one of its approximately 90 national construction projects here in Gallup June 28-July 3, 2021. World...

Twin Void at The Juggernaut - Gallup, NM Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA

Men's Breakfast Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Actual Meeting Time: 8:00AM Men's Breakfast looks a little different with restaurants not being able to be open. Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if someone...

Gallup, New Mexico | Rock Springs Church | Missions Project Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Participant Cost: $1,000 Event Details: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Romans 15:13 Hope is an...