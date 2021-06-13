Cancel
Gallup, NM

Live events on the horizon in Gallup

Gallup Today
 8 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are coming to Gallup.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gallup area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sz2o_0aT3FiyR00

Children's Library Computer Reservation

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM

RESERVATION FOR COMPUTER USE AT THE OCTAVIA FELLIN PUBLIC LIBRARY CHILDREN'S BRANCH (200 W. Aztec Ave.). COMPUTER SESSIONS ARE LIMITED TO ONE HOUR AND 45 MINUTE SESSIONS, if you need a longer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XT6GA_0aT3FiyR00

World Changers

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

An exciting opportunity is coming to Gallup, New Mexico. World Changers will be conducting one of its approximately 90 national construction projects here in Gallup June 28-July 3, 2021. World...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcQ4t_0aT3FiyR00

Twin Void at The Juggernaut - Gallup, NM

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xe8ks_0aT3FiyR00

Men's Breakfast

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Actual Meeting Time: 8:00AM Men's Breakfast looks a little different with restaurants not being able to be open. Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if someone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9dt6_0aT3FiyR00

Gallup, New Mexico | Rock Springs Church | Missions Project

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Participant Cost: $1,000 Event Details: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Romans 15:13 Hope is an...

Gallup, NM
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

