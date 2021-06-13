Live events Dickson — what’s coming up

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dickson:

Painted Grace Fundraiser Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 728 E College St, Dickson, TN

Choose your own wooden door hanger from the many offerings Painted Grace provides on their Facebook page. Pay your $40 by June 4 to Phyllis Bradley (615) 337-3030 in cash or PayPal to reserve your...

June 2021 Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

This is a 2-day shared class with 4 other students max, A-Z on turkey taxidermy including head painting (pastels), skinning, fleshing, washing and mounting. We will assemble two of my birds during...

The Dickson Street Festival Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

The Dickson Street Festival at 123 N Main St, Dickson, TN 37055-1836, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Pride Night Karaoke Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 267 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson, TN

We got it going down in The Plaza on June 18th!! Liquid Garage is celebrating Pride Month in a big way and we can't wait to see you all here! We will have the one and only JW here playing all of...

Housing the Homeless Summer Picnic Dickson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 102 Center Ave, Dickson, TN 37055

Join us for a summer picnic at Holland Park on June 19th from 11am - 2 pm to raise funds to house the homeless!