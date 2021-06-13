Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Live events Dickson — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 8 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dickson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYVwr_0aT3Fh5i00

Painted Grace Fundraiser

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 728 E College St, Dickson, TN

Choose your own wooden door hanger from the many offerings Painted Grace provides on their Facebook page. Pay your $40 by June 4 to Phyllis Bradley (615) 337-3030 in cash or PayPal to reserve your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsQ6i_0aT3Fh5i00

June 2021

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

This is a 2-day shared class with 4 other students max, A-Z on turkey taxidermy including head painting (pastels), skinning, fleshing, washing and mounting. We will assemble two of my birds during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1KXn_0aT3Fh5i00

The Dickson Street Festival

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

The Dickson Street Festival at 123 N Main St, Dickson, TN 37055-1836, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hza28_0aT3Fh5i00

Pride Night Karaoke

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 267 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson, TN

We got it going down in The Plaza on June 18th!! Liquid Garage is celebrating Pride Month in a big way and we can't wait to see you all here! We will have the one and only JW here playing all of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILbb3_0aT3Fh5i00

Housing the Homeless Summer Picnic

Dickson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 102 Center Ave, Dickson, TN 37055

Join us for a summer picnic at Holland Park on June 19th from 11am - 2 pm to raise funds to house the homeless!

Learn More
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
71
Followers
201
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Dickson, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Holland Park#Birds#Sun Jun#Jw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Facebook
Related