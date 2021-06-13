Clinton calendar: Events coming up
(CLINTON, NC) Clinton is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Clinton area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 414 Warsaw Rd, Clinton, NC
Join us for Sampson County\'s biggest AG DAY event yet – with food trucks, vendors, live music, and youth activities. Admission is free! ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULED: Charles Carlisle Bluegrass Band...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 7531 US-421, Clinton, NC
The Coharie Indian Cultural Pow-Wow is sponsored annually by the Coharie Intra-Tribal Council. (Second weekend in September). Events begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until Midnight on Friday, and...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 150 Veterans Ln, Clinton, NC
Steak Supper Fundraiser (2nd Saturday each month) 6:00 p.m. at V.F.W. Post #7547 in Clinton Contact Commander Charles Curtis 910.385.5582 for more information.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 108 SW Center St, Faison, NC
NC Firefighter certification class. Anyone is welcome to attend from other departments.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM
Address: 10276 N, US-421, Clinton, NC
Join Hubb's Farm's 1st Annual SAMCO Antiques Festival. Two days, Friday, Nov. 5 & Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. If you're looking for a fun fall event, this is the place! Be sure to go to our website or...