Immokalee calendar: Coming events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Golden Gates Estates. Grab your piece of tropical paradise with a Country feel, Water Front, Close-in to town just off Collier Blvd. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garage sits on a Waterfront lot. Lot size 3.12 -/+acres, Total acres 3.62-/+ acres. on a canal that is approx. 150' wide. Launch your paddleboard, kayak, etc., out of your backyard. Natural landscaping settings in front 600 -/= feet of property and landscaping with grass at house and backyard. This home sits on the back of the property. Thinking of building a large home, see if this fits your desire. Have the current house made into a guest house? Auto sprinklers around the house and in the very front of the property. Split bedrooms floor plan, the house has well water with a whole house reverse osmosis and septic system. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Sliding glass doors in bedrooms and dining room and breakfast area lead you to the paved screened-in lanai. Paradise Coast Sports Complex is just across the canal. **Highest and Best offer to be presented before 6pm Tuesday 4/20/2020 for owners review** POPULAR MODEL "ORQUIDEA" OFFERING 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD 42" WHITE SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS,QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD. You will appreciate that you have found a special home when you tour this stunning gem. This home offers 12' Ceilings in the foyer, great room, owner suite & lanai. Some of the many upgrades include tile/wood laminate flooring, crown moulding throughout, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, upgraded SS appliances, ceiling fans, screened front entry, extended 3-car garage w/AC, electric storm shutters on the lanai, upgraded rounded corners, den option, wood shelving throughout, zero corner door, plantation shutters, stone front elevation w/flat roof tile & if all this isn’t enough, this home comes with the social membership included! Enjoy relaxing on warm SW FL summer days by the beautiful private pool or the stunning outdoor bar. The Oasis Club resort style amenity center includes lifestyle director, resort style pool, lap pool, hot tub, fitness center, sauna/steam room, business center/library, catering kitchen, patio w/grill, TV, fire pit, pickle ball/bocce/tennis courts, & the newly built Grande Hall featuring billiards, darts and golf simulator. Ave Maria is voted the fastest growing community in SW Florida repeatedly & is golf cart friendly. The home features include, wooden kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile floor throughout, the master suite has a garden soaking tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Emerson Park is a short walk to the downtown area with shopping, restaurants, place of worship, schools, Publix, nearby town parks, fields, water parks, and fitness centers. This move-in-ready home and waiting for you!