Immokalee, FL

Immokalee calendar: Coming events

Immokalee Journal
 8 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Immokalee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Immokalee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IET7s_0aT3FfKG00

Tiki Tuesday Sunset Happy Hour

Ave Maria, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 6028 Victory Dr, Ave Maria, FL

The next Tiki Tuesday Sunset Happy Hour is June 22 4 - 8PM at the Oasis Club Relax and chill poolside for Tiki Tuesday Sunset Happy Hour. Meet up with your friends and neighbors to enjoy dinner...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6MJK_0aT3FfKG00

Wednesday Night Bingo Naples

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 8855 Immokalee Road, #Unit #17, Naples, FL 34120

Disposable bingo. A mix of music and numbered bingo see more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCsCe_0aT3FfKG00

Thursday Trivia Naples

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive, Naples, FL 34120

Join Spotlight every thursday for trvia. Get there early to take advantage of their great happy hour specials. Free to play and prizes to be

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJXIz_0aT3FfKG00

Gulf Coast Beekeepers of Florida - Monthly Meeting - Collier county

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 14700 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34120

Gulf Coast Beekeepers of Florida - Monthly Meeting - Collier county

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO2ej_0aT3FfKG00

HIIT Class with Kevin Potter | Tuesdays at 6:00PM & Fridays at 6:15PM

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

HIIT Class with Kevin Potter | Tuesdays at 6PM & Fridays at 6:15PM

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

