Coos Bay events coming soon

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are coming to Coos Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coos Bay area:

The Tempest, June 26th Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park presents free performances of “The Tempest” on Saturdays and Sundays June 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th at 3 pm at the Mingus Park Amphitheater. Bring your chairs...

Swerv at The Bay Area Fun Festival Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Swerv will be performing a daytime set the Bay area fun Festival in coos bay. Should be a hoot!

Port Commission Regular Meeting — Port of Coos Bay - Oregon's Seaport Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 125 Central Ave #300, Coos Bay, OR

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.

Teachers on the Estuary - Local Climate Issues and Solutions Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Workshop for teachers and coastal educators about local climate impacts on our coastal communities and what can do to mitigate them.

Front Street Community Bike Works Solstice Ride Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 791 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Help FSCBW raise money to bring support for organizations increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cycling industry!