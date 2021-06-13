Live events on the horizon in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Dyersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dyersburg area:

Continuing Education for LPNs- IV Therapy Course Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Are you a Licensed Practical Nurse with six months of work experience in the medical field? If so, you qualify for our IV Therapy course! About this Event The IV Therapy course is developed from...

CRRS – Event 3 – Bikini Bottoms Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 Burnt Mill Rd, Dyersburg, TN

CRRS – Event 3 – Bikini Bottoms October 1st – 2nd, 2021 Dyersburg, TN Southern Rock Racing The sport of recreational rock crawling and hill climbing has evolved quickly in the southeast to what is...

Zoo to You Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 410 W Court St, Dyersburg, TN

Zoo to You! Pre-K through 8th grade McIver’s Grant Public Library brings the Zoo to YOU this summer through a partnership with Nashville Public Zoo and the Tennessee State Library and Archives...

Shake Your Tail Feathers! Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 410 W Court St, Dyersburg, TN

Shake Your Tail Feathers 3rd through 8th grade Celebrate birds and S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) programming, with learning experiences based around three kinds of...

Full summer session grades due by 9:00 a.m. Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1510 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, TN

