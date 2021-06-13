Brenham events coming up

(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brenham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

Juneteenth Extravaganza & Slab Show Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 1305 E Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833

Feat:LIL KEKE & BIG POKEY FREE CRAWFISH , Cash Prize for the Coldest Slab & A whole lot of fun 1305 E Blue Bell Rd Brenham, TX 77833

Jake Waylon Live @ HSF Biergarten Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 307 S Park St, Brenham, TX

Americana Troubadour Jake Waylon is back at the Biergarten! Guy Clark, Neil Young, Billy Joe Shaver, John Prine; Jake wears these influences on his sleeve, and it sure is a lot of fun watching...

Washington County Fair Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1305 E Blue Bell Rd #110, Brenham, TX

Celebrating the Oldest County Fair in Texas – featuring entertainment, carnival, crafts, food, livestock and poultry auctions, commercial ex

Chappell Hill Lavender & Wine Fest Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2250 Dillard Rd, Brenham, TX

Countryside neighborhood festival with Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and Windy Winery, featuring tastings, crafts, vendors, music, lavender cu

Moonlight sail and get-together on Lake Somerville Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 505 Marina Rd, Brenham, TX

Join other sailboat sailors on Lake Somerville to sail to Snake Island (probably), anchor/ raft up, and share food and music and possibly beverages.