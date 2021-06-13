Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Events on the Picayune calendar

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 8 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Picayune:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjWiN_0aT3FbnM00

Picayune Fall Street Festival

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 US-11, Picayune, MS

54th Bi-Annual Picayune Fall Street Festival Food, Furniture, Antiques, Jewelry, Arts and Crafts, Car Show, Live Entertainment, Unique Downtown Shops Click

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEXTq_0aT3FbnM00

Jazz'n the Vines Concert: The Pine Leaf Boys

Bush, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 81250 LA-1082, Bush, LA

The last concert of Pontchartrain Vineyards' spring season is the inimitable brand of Louisiana Music blending Cajun, Zydeco, Swamp-Pop & Soul by The Pine Leaf Boys , who play the vineyard on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vVds_0aT3FbnM00

1 Week Captain's License Class in Picayune, MS

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 Dauphin St, Picayune, MS

Earn Your Captain’s License Our Captain’s License class in Picayune, MS features in person instruction in a fun and relaxed environment. Our instructors are experienced captains, in fact we are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3NVH_0aT3FbnM00

Men Arise - Fish Fry

Pearl River, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 63433 US-11, Pearl River, LA

MEN: join us for an on-time word from Evangelist Steve McKnight and a great time of fellowship with a Fish Fry Dinner! Dinner will start at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Word in the Fellowship Hall at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffT51_0aT3FbnM00

Vacation Bible School

Carriere, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 438 Anchor Lake Rd, Carriere, MS

Vacation Bible School at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 438 Anchor Lake Rd, Carriere, MS, US 39426, Carriere, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 05:30 pm to Fri Jun 18 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
102
Followers
200
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Carriere, MS
Picayune, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#Evangelist#Sun Nov 11#Live Entertainment#Pontchartrain Vineyards#Sun Jun#Hillcrest Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Picayune, MSPosted by
Picayune News Alert

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PICAYUNE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Picayune. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Picayune, MSPosted by
Picayune News Alert

Ready for a change? These Picayune jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Picayune: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $3560 per week in LA; 4. Cath Lab Technologist | CLT | RAD (Contract); 5. Restaurant District Manager; 6. Business Analyst; 7. Spectrum Equipment Collections Rep-$400 starting bonus-Covington; 8. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 9. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;