Twentynine Palms, CA

Events on the Twentynine Palms calendar

Twentynine Palms Journal
 8 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Twentynine Palms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twentynine Palms:

HIKING MY FEELINGS: Stepping into the Healing Power of Nature

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6554 Park Boulevard, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Do you want to "recalibrate" yourself after a year of pandemic isolation?

TPJHS Student Art Showcase

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Come support our talented students at this culmination event at Artomotive Gallery. Student artwork for sale, live music, TPJHS gear for sale, Cholla needles magazine for sale

29 Palms Rcreation International Soccer Camp

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Twentynine Palms, CA

Challenger Sports, the leading soccer camp company in North America, has combined the most popular elements of their two existing industry-leading camp programs, British Soccer and TetraBrazil...

FOJT Climb Smart 2021spring edition (reschedule #2)

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Indian Cove Campground, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Climb Smart 2021in Joshua Tree with a safely managed gathering focused on education, stewardship and fun.

Geology and Cultural History of Cottonwood Spring Fall 2021

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: Cottonwood Exit (168) off of Highway 10, Pinto Basin Rd., Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Stretch your legs and enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Cottonwood Mountains with Ted Reeves, in this all-day field class.

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

